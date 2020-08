L’estate su Spotify: le canzoni più ascoltate

“Mediterranea” by Irama “M’Manc” by Geolier, Sfera Ebbasta, Shablo “Karaoke” By Alessandra Amoroso, Boombadash “Sono un bravo ragazzo un po' fuori di testa” by Random “MAMACITA” by Black Eyed Peas, J. Rey Soul, Ozuna “A Un Passo Dalla Luna” by Ana Mena, Rocco Hunt “Good Times” by Ghali “Bimbi per strada (Children)” by Fedez, Robert Miles “Spigoli” by Carl Brave, Mara Sattei, tha Supreme “Breaking Me” by Topic, A7S “Non mi basta più (feat. Chiara Ferragni)” by Baby K, Chiara Ferragni “Il bacio di Klimt” by Emanuele Aloia “Superclassico” by Ernia “Rockstar (feat. Roddy Ricch)” by DaBaby, Roddy Ricch “Guaranà” by Elodie “TesTa TrA Le NuVoLE, pT.2” by Alfa, Yanomi “ELEGANTE (feat. Sfera Ebbasta)” by DrefGold, Sfera Ebbasta “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)“ by Jason Derulo, Jawsh 685, “Nena (feat. Geolier & Andry The Hitmaker)” by Andry The Hitmaker, Boro Boro, Geolier “Paloma (feat Anitta)” by Anitta, Fred De Palma

Spotify: le canzoni più ascoltate dell’estate nel mondo

“ROCKSTAR” by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

“Roses - Imanbek Remix” by SAINt JHN

“Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)” by Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685

“Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles

“death bed (coffee for your head)” by Powfu, beabadoobee

“Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga featuring Ariana Grande

“Toosie Slide” by Drake

“Breaking Me” by Topic, A7S

“Dance Monkey” by Tones And I

“ily (i love you baby)” by Surf Mesa featuring Emilee

“Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

“Party Girl” by StaySolidRocky

“Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey

“Break My Heart” by Dua Lipa

“Stuck with U” by Ariana Grande featuring Justin Bieber

“Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi

“MAMACITA” by Black Eyed Peas, J. Rey Soul, Ozuna

“La Jeepta - Remix” by Anuel AA, Brray, Juanka, Myke Towers, Nio Garcia

“The Box” by Roddy Ricch