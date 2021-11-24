Grammy 2022: tutte le nomination

Anche i Maneskin hanno annunciato i candidati della 64esima edizione. Il 31 gennaio scopriremo chi vincerà
È arrivato il momento di premiare la musica che ci ha tenuto compagnia negli ultimi dodici mesi e ad annunciare le candidature ai Grammy 2022 c'erano anche i Maneskin. La cerimonia di premiazione dell'edizione numero 64 si terrà il 31 gennaio.
A fare incetta di nomination è Jon Batiste, il pianista e compositore che con undici candidature supera Justin Bieber, Doja Cat e H.E.R. (8), terzo posto per Billie Eilish e Olivia Rodrigo che se ne aggiudicano sette.
Se Olivia Rodrigo dovesse vincere tutti e quattro i premi sarebbe la seconda donna (e la terza persona) nella storia a farlo, “pareggiando i conti” con Billie Eilish, la più giovane di sempre a raggiungere questo traguardo. A fare la storia dei Grammy è quest'anno anche Jay-Z che raggiunge le 83 candidature in totale, un nuovo record che rende ufficialmente il rapper e Beyoncé (73) la coppia più nominata di sempre. "Solo" al secondo posto c'è Paul McCartney (81).
Si fa sempre più affollata la lista di pretendenti ai grammofoni dorati, con l'aggiunta di due nuove categorie (si arriva ora a 86) e l'espansione a dieci (rispetto agli otto dello scorso anno) artisti per le quattro categorie principali.
Tutte le nomination ai Grammy 2022
Album dell'anno
- Jon Batiste - “We are”
- Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - “Love for sale”
- Justin Bieber - “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)”
- Doja Cat - “Planet her (Deluxe)”
- Billie Eilish - “Happier than ever”
- H.E.R. - “Back of my mind”
- Lil Nas X - “Montero”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Sour”
- Taylor Swift - “Evermore”
- Kanye West - “Donda”
Canzone dell'anno
- “Bad habits” - Ed Sheeran
- “A beautiful noise” - Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
- “drivers license”- Olivia Rodrigo
- “Fight for you” - H.E.R.
- “Happier than ever” - Billie Eilish
- “Kiss me more” - Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- “Leave the door open” - Silk Sonic
- “Montero (Call me by your name)” - Lil Nas X
- “Peaches” - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- “Right on time” - Brandi Carlile
Miglior artista esordiente
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- FINNEAS
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid LAROI
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
Registrazione dell'anno
- ABBA - “I still have faith in you”
- Jon Batiste - “Freedom”
- Tony Bennett e Lady Gaga - “I get a kick out of you”
- Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon - “Peaches”
- Brandi Carlile - “Right on time”
- Doja Cat Featuring SZA - “Kiss me more”
- Billie Eilish - “Happier than ever”
- Lil Nas X - “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “drivers license”
- Silk Sonic - “Leave the door open”
Pop
Miglior interpretazione solista
- “Anyone” - Justin Bieber
- “Right on time” - Brandi Carlile
- “Happier than ever” - Billie Eilish
- “Positions” - Ariana Grande
- “drivers license”- Olivia Rodrigo
Miglior duo o gruppo
- “I get a kick out of you” - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- “Lonely” - Justin Bieber & benny blanco
- “Butter” - BTS
- “Higher power”- Coldplay
- “Kiss me more” - Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Miglior album pop
- “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” - Justin Bieber
- “Planet Her (Deluxe)” - Doja Cat
- “Happier than ever” - Billie Eilish
- “Positions” - Ariana Grande
- “Sour” - Olivia Rodrigo
Miglior album pop tradizionale
- “Love for sale” - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- “Till we meet again (live)” - Norah Jones
- “A Tori Kelly Christmas” - Tori Kelly
- “Ledisi sings Nina” - Ledisi
- “That's life” - Willie Nelson
- “A Holly Dolly Christmas” - Dolly Parton
Rock
Miglior interpretazione rock
- “Shot in the dark” - AC/DC
- “Know you better (Live from Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas
- “Nothing compares 2 U” - Chris Cornell
- “Ohms” - Deftones
- “Making a fire” - Foo Fighters
Miglior interpretazione metal
- “Genesis” - Deftones
- “The alien” - Dream Theater
- “Amazonia” - Gojira
- “Pushing the tides” - Mastodon
- “The triumph of king freak (A crypt of preservation and superstition)” - Rob Zombie
Miglior canzone rock
- “All my favorite songs” - Weezer
- “The bandit” - Kings of leon
- “Distance” - Mammoth WVH
- “Find my way” - Paul McCartney
- “Waiting on a war” - Foo Fighters
Miglior album rock
- “Power up” - AC/DC
- “Capitol cuts - Live from Studio A” - Black Pumas
- “No one sings like you anymore Vol. 1” - Chris Cornell
- “Medicine at midnight” - Foo Fighters
- “McCartney III” - Paul McCartney
Altenative
Miglior album alternative
- “Shore” - Fleet Foxes
- “If I can't have love, I want power” - Halsey
- “Jubilee” - Japanese Breakfast
- “Collapsed in sunbeams” - Arlo Parks
- “Daddy's home” - St. Vincent
Rap
Miglior interpretazione rap
- “Family ties” - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
- “Up” - Cardi B
- “M Y . L I F E” - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
- “Way 2 sexy” - Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
- “Thot S***” - Megan Thee Stallion
Miglior interpretazione rap melodica
- “P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L” - J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby
- “Need to know” - Doja Cat
- “Industry baby” - Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow
- “Wusyaname” - Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign
- “Hurricane” - Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby
Miglior canzone rap
- “Bath salts” - DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas
- “Best friend” - Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat
- “Family ties” - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
- “Jail” - Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z
- “M Y . L I F E” - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
Miglior album rap
- “The off-season” - J. Cole
- “Certified lover boy” - Drake
- “King's disease II” - Nas
- “Call me if you get lost” - Tyler, The Creator
- “Donda” - Kanye West
Dance e elettronica
Miglior registrazione dance o elettronica
- “Hero” - Afrojack & David Guetta
- “Loom” - Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
- “Before” - James Blake
- “You can do it” - Caribou
- “Alive” - Rüfüs Du Sol
- “The business” - Tiësto
Miglior album di dance o elettronica
- “Subconsciously” - Black Coffee
- “Fallen embers” - ILLENIUM
- “Music is the weapon (Reloaded)” - Major Lazer
- “Shockwave” - Marshmello
- “Free love” - Sylvan Esso
- “Judgement” - Ten City