HOME Musica News

Grammy 2022: tutte le nomination

Anche i Maneskin hanno annunciato i candidati della 64esima edizione. Il 31 gennaio scopriremo chi vincerà

I Maneskin alle nomination dei Grammy 2022  Credit: © Getty
Redazione Sorrisi 24 Novembre 2021 alle 12:48

È arrivato il momento di premiare la musica che ci ha tenuto compagnia negli ultimi dodici mesi e ad annunciare le candidature ai Grammy 2022 c'erano anche i Maneskin. La cerimonia di premiazione dell'edizione numero 64 si terrà il 31 gennaio.

A fare incetta di nomination è Jon Batiste, il pianista e compositore che con undici candidature supera Justin Bieber, Doja Cat e H.E.R. (8), terzo posto per Billie Eilish e Olivia Rodrigo che se ne aggiudicano sette.

Se Olivia Rodrigo dovesse vincere tutti e quattro i premi sarebbe la seconda donna (e la terza persona) nella storia a farlo, “pareggiando i conti” con Billie Eilish, la più giovane di sempre a raggiungere questo traguardo. A fare la storia dei Grammy è quest'anno anche Jay-Z che raggiunge le 83 candidature in totale, un nuovo record che rende ufficialmente il rapper e Beyoncé (73) la coppia più nominata di sempre. "Solo" al secondo posto c'è Paul McCartney (81).

Si fa sempre più affollata la lista di pretendenti ai grammofoni dorati, con l'aggiunta di due nuove categorie (si arriva ora a 86) e l'espansione a dieci (rispetto agli otto dello scorso anno) artisti per le quattro categorie principali.

Tutte le nomination ai Grammy 2022

Album dell'anno

  • Jon Batiste - “We are”
  • Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - “Love for sale”
  • Justin Bieber - “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)”
  • Doja Cat - “Planet her (Deluxe)”
  • Billie Eilish - “Happier than ever”
  • H.E.R. - “Back of my mind”
  • Lil Nas X - “Montero”
  • Olivia Rodrigo - “Sour”
  • Taylor Swift - “Evermore”
  • Kanye West - “Donda”

Canzone dell'anno

  • “Bad habits” - Ed Sheeran
  • “A beautiful noise” - Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
  • “drivers license”- Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Fight for you” - H.E.R.
  • “Happier than ever” - Billie Eilish
  • “Kiss me more” - Doja Cat Featuring SZA
  • “Leave the door open” - Silk Sonic
  • “Montero (Call me by your name)” - Lil Nas X
  • “Peaches” - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • “Right on time” - Brandi Carlile

Miglior artista esordiente

  • Arooj Aftab
  • Jimmie Allen
  • Baby Keem
  • FINNEAS
  • Glass Animals
  • Japanese Breakfast
  • The Kid LAROI
  • Arlo Parks
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Saweetie

Registrazione dell'anno

  • ABBA - “I still have faith in you”
  • Jon Batiste - “Freedom”
  • Tony Bennett e Lady Gaga - “I get a kick out of you”
  • Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon - “Peaches”
  • Brandi Carlile - “Right on time”
  • Doja Cat Featuring SZA - “Kiss me more”
  • Billie Eilish - “Happier than ever”
  • Lil Nas X - “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
  • Olivia Rodrigo - “drivers license”
  • Silk Sonic - “Leave the door open”

Pop

Miglior interpretazione solista

  • “Anyone” - Justin Bieber
  • “Right on time” - Brandi Carlile
  • “Happier than ever” - Billie Eilish
  • “Positions” - Ariana Grande
  • “drivers license”- Olivia Rodrigo

Miglior duo o gruppo

  • “I get a kick out of you” - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • “Lonely” - Justin Bieber & benny blanco
  • “Butter” - BTS
  • “Higher power”- Coldplay
  • “Kiss me more” - Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Miglior album pop

  • “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” - Justin Bieber
  • “Planet Her (Deluxe)” - Doja Cat
  • “Happier than ever” - Billie Eilish
  • “Positions” - Ariana Grande
  • “Sour” - Olivia Rodrigo

Miglior album pop tradizionale

  • “Love for sale” - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • “Till we meet again (live)” - Norah Jones
  • “A Tori Kelly Christmas” - Tori Kelly
  • “Ledisi sings Nina” - Ledisi
  • “That's life” - Willie Nelson
  • “A Holly Dolly Christmas” - Dolly Parton

Rock

Miglior interpretazione rock

  • Shot in the dark” - AC/DC
  • “Know you better (Live from Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas
  • “Nothing compares 2 U” - Chris Cornell
  • “Ohms” - Deftones
  • “Making a fire” - Foo Fighters

Miglior interpretazione metal

  • Genesis” - Deftones
  • “The alien” - Dream Theater
  • “Amazonia” - Gojira
  • “Pushing the tides” - Mastodon
  • “The triumph of king freak (A crypt of preservation and superstition)” - Rob Zombie

Miglior canzone rock

  • “All my favorite songs” - Weezer
  • “The bandit” - Kings of leon
  • “Distance” - Mammoth WVH
  • “Find my way” - Paul McCartney
  • “Waiting on a war” - Foo Fighters

Miglior album rock

  • “Power up” - AC/DC
  • “Capitol cuts - Live from Studio A” - Black Pumas
  • “No one sings like you anymore Vol. 1” - Chris Cornell
  • “Medicine at midnight” - Foo Fighters
  • “McCartney III” - Paul McCartney

Altenative

Miglior album alternative

  • Shore” - Fleet Foxes
  • “If I can't have love, I want power” - Halsey
  • “Jubilee” - Japanese Breakfast
  • “Collapsed in sunbeams” - Arlo Parks
  • “Daddy's home” - St. Vincent

Rap

Miglior interpretazione rap

  • Family ties” - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
  • “Up” - Cardi B
  • “M Y . L I F E” - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
  • “Way 2 sexy” - Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
  • “Thot S***” - Megan Thee Stallion

Miglior interpretazione rap melodica

  • “P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L” - J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby
  • “Need to know” - Doja Cat
  • “Industry baby” - Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow
  • “Wusyaname” - Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign
  • “Hurricane” - Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Miglior canzone rap

  • “Bath salts” - DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas
  • “Best friend” - Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat
  • “Family ties” - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
  • “Jail” - Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z
  • “M Y . L I F E” - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

Miglior album rap

  • “The off-season” - J. Cole
  • “Certified lover boy” - Drake
  • “King's disease II” - Nas
  • “Call me if you get lost” - Tyler, The Creator
  • “Donda” - Kanye West

Dance e elettronica

Miglior registrazione dance o elettronica

  • “Hero” - Afrojack & David Guetta
  • “Loom” - Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
  • “Before” - James Blake
  • “You can do it” - Caribou
  • “Alive” - Rüfüs Du Sol
  • “The business” - Tiësto

Miglior album di dance o elettronica

  • “Subconsciously” - Black Coffee
  • “Fallen embers” - ILLENIUM
  • “Music is the weapon (Reloaded)” - Major Lazer
  • “Shockwave” - Marshmello
  • “Free love” - Sylvan Esso
  • “Judgement” - Ten City

Guida TV

Leggi Anche

Mtv Video Awards (VMAs): tutte le nomination
Tv

Mtv Video Awards (VMAs): tutte le nomination

I premi di Mtv tornano a New York. Presenta Doja Cat. Tra le esibizioni anche Justin Bieber Shawn Mendez, Camila Cabello, Olivia Rodrigo e i Foo Fighters

Grammy Awards 2021: tutti i vincitori
Musica

Grammy Awards 2021: tutti i vincitori

I premi della 63esima edizione: dai record di Beyoncé alle vittorie di Harry Styles, Taylor Swift e Billie Eilish

Grammy 2021: tutte le nomination
Musica

Grammy 2021: tutte le nomination

Per la prima volta cerimonia senza pubblico a Los Angel. Beyoncé ha nove candidature e The Weeknd boicotta

Mtv Vmas 2020: tutte le nomination e gli ospiti
Tv

Mtv Vmas 2020: tutte le nomination e gli ospiti

In diretta dalle 2 su Mtv la serata finale dei Video Music Awards. Presenta Keke Palmer. Tra gli ospiti The Black Eyed Peas, DaBaby, Ariana Grande e Lady Gaga

Mtv Video Music Awards 2019: tutte le nomination
Tv

Mtv Video Music Awards 2019: tutte le nomination

Premiazioni ed esibizioni saranno trasmesse in diretta da MTV Italia a partire dall’1 di lunedì 26 agosto

SEGUICI

ABBONATI A SORRISI MAGAZINE
Seguici