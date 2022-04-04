Grammy 2022: tutti i vincitori

Tra i protagonisti della 64esima edizione: Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic (Anderson .Paak e Bruno Mars) e Olivia Rodrigo
Dopo gli Oscar, sono stati consegnati anche i premi che incoronano i migliori della musica americana. A sbancare i Grammy è stato senz’altro Jon Batiste che ha portato a casa cinque premi su undici nomination, tra cui “album dell’anno”. Successo anche per i Silk Sonic, dietro cui si nascondono Anderson .Paak e Bruno Mars, che con “Leave the door open” hanno vinto quattro statuette tra cui quella alla miglior registrazione e alla miglior canzone. Com’era prevedibile, è stata Olivia Rodrigo a conquistare il premio come miglior artista emergente.
La lista dei vincitori
- Album dell'anno - Jon Batiste, "We are"
- Registrazione dell'anno - Silk Sonic, "Leave the door open"
- Miglior performance pop (di un duo o gruppo) - Doja Cat featuring SZA "Kiss Me More"
- Miglior album pop - Olivia Rodrigo, "Sour"
- Miglior album R&B - Jazmine Sullivan, "Heaux Tales"
- Miglior performance rap - Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar, "Family ties"
- Miglior artista emergente - Olivia Rodrigo
- Canzone dell'anno - Silk Sonic, "Leave the door open"
- Miglior album country - Chris Stapleton, "Starting over"
- Miglior performance solista pop - Olivia Rodrigo, "Drivers license"
- Miglior registrazione dance/elettronica - Rüfüs Du Sol, "Alive"
- Miglior album dance/elettronica - Black Coffee, "Subconsciously"
- Miglior performance country di un duo o un gruppo - Brothers Osborne, "Younger me"
- Miglior performance rock - Foo Fighters, "Making a fire"
- Miglior performance metal - Dream Theater, "The alien"
- Miglior canzone rock - Foo Fighters, "Waiting on a war"
- Miglior album rock - Foo Fighters, "Medicine at Midnight"
- Miglior album alternativo - St Vincent, "Daddy’s Home"
- Miglior performance R&B - Silk Sonic, "Leave the door open" a pari merito con Jazmine Sullivan – "Pick up your feelings"
- Miglior perfomance R&B tradizionale - HER, "Fight for You"
- Miglior canzone R&B - Silk Sonic, "Leave the door open"
- Miglior album rap - Tyler, the Creator, "Call me if you get lost"
- Miglior canzone rap - Kanye West featuring Jay-Z, "Jail"
- Miglior performance rap melodico - Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby, "Hurricane"
- Miglior canzone country - Chris Stapleton, "Cold"
- Miglior performance solista country - Chris Stapleton, "You should probably leave"
- Miglior album latin pop - Alex Cuba, "Mendó"
- Miglior album di mùsica urbana - Bad Bunny, "El Último Tour del Mundo"
- Miglior album latin rock o alternative - Juanes, "Origen"
- Miglior album tropical latin - Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta, "Salswing!"
- Miglior performance american roots - Jon Batiste, "Cry"
- Miglior album american roots - Jon Batiste, "Cry"
- Miglior album americana - Los Lobos, "Native sons"
- Miglior album di blues contemporaneo - Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, "662"
- Miglior album di blues tradizionale - Cedric Burnside, "I be trying"
- Miglior album bluegrass - Béla Fleck, "My bluegrass heart"
- Miglior album folk - Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, "They’re calling me home"
- Miglior album reggae - Soja, "Beauty in the silence"
- Miglior album di vocal jazz - Esperanza Spalding, "Songwrights apothecary lab"
- Miglior album jazz strumentale - Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba, "Skyline"
- Miglior album latin jazz - Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés "Mirror mirror"
- Miglior album new age - Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej, "Divine tides"
- Miglior album global music - Angélique Kidjo, "Mother nature"
- Miglior performance global music - Arooj Aftab, "Mohabbat"
- Miglior album di musica regionale messicana - Vicente Fernández, "A Mis 80’s"
- Miglior album gospel - CeCe Winans, "Believe for it"
- Miglior album roots gospel - Carrie Underwood, "My savior"
- Miglior performance/canzone gospel - CeCe Winans, "Never lost"
- Miglior album cristiano contemporaneo - Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music, "Old church basement"
- Miglior performance/canzone cristiana contemporanea - CeCe Winans, "Believe for It"