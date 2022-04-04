HOME Musica News

Grammy 2022: tutti i vincitori

Tra i protagonisti della 64esima edizione: Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic (Anderson .Paak e Bruno Mars) e Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo ai Grammy 2022  Credit: © Getty
Redazione Sorrisi 4 Aprile 2022 alle 10:46

Dopo gli Oscar, sono stati consegnati anche i premi che incoronano i migliori della musica americana. A sbancare i Grammy è stato senz’altro Jon Batiste che ha portato a casa cinque premi su undici nomination, tra cui “album dell’anno”. Successo anche per i Silk Sonic, dietro cui si nascondono Anderson .Paak e Bruno Mars, che con “Leave the door open” hanno vinto quattro statuette tra cui quella alla miglior registrazione e alla miglior canzone. Com’era prevedibile, è stata Olivia Rodrigo a conquistare il premio come miglior artista emergente.

La lista dei vincitori

  • Album dell'anno - Jon Batiste, "We are"
  • Registrazione dell'anno - Silk Sonic, "Leave the door open"
  • Miglior performance pop (di un duo o gruppo) - Doja Cat featuring SZA "Kiss Me More"
  • Miglior album pop - Olivia Rodrigo, "Sour"
  • Miglior album R&B - Jazmine Sullivan, "Heaux Tales"
  • Miglior performance rap - Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar, "Family ties"
  • Miglior artista emergente - Olivia Rodrigo
  • Canzone dell'anno - Silk Sonic, "Leave the door open"
  • Miglior album country - Chris Stapleton, "Starting over"
  • Miglior performance solista pop - Olivia Rodrigo, "Drivers license"
  • Miglior registrazione dance/elettronica - Rüfüs Du Sol, "Alive"
  • Miglior album dance/elettronica - Black Coffee, "Subconsciously"
  • Miglior performance country di un duo o un gruppo - Brothers Osborne, "Younger me"
  • Miglior performance rock - Foo Fighters, "Making a fire"
  • Miglior performance metal - Dream Theater, "The alien"
  • Miglior canzone rock - Foo Fighters, "Waiting on a war"
  • Miglior album rock - Foo Fighters, "Medicine at Midnight"
  • Miglior album alternativo - St Vincent, "Daddy’s Home"
  • Miglior performance R&B - Silk Sonic, "Leave the door open" a pari merito con Jazmine Sullivan – "Pick up your feelings"
  • Miglior perfomance R&B tradizionale - HER, "Fight for You"
  • Miglior canzone R&B - Silk Sonic, "Leave the door open"
  • Miglior album rap - Tyler, the Creator, "Call me if you get lost"
  • Miglior canzone rap - Kanye West featuring Jay-Z, "Jail"
  • Miglior performance rap melodico - Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby, "Hurricane"
  • Miglior canzone country - Chris Stapleton, "Cold"
  • Miglior performance solista country - Chris Stapleton, "You should probably leave"
  • Miglior album latin pop - Alex Cuba, "Mendó"
  • Miglior album di mùsica urbana - Bad Bunny, "El Último Tour del Mundo"
  • Miglior album latin rock o alternative - Juanes, "Origen"
  • Miglior album tropical latin - Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta, "Salswing!"
  • Miglior performance american roots - Jon Batiste, "Cry"
  • Miglior album american roots - Jon Batiste, "Cry"
  • Miglior album americana - Los Lobos, "Native sons"
  • Miglior album di blues contemporaneo - Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, "662"
  • Miglior album di blues tradizionale - Cedric Burnside, "I be trying"
  • Miglior album bluegrass - Béla Fleck, "My bluegrass heart"
  • Miglior album folk - Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, "They’re calling me home"
  • Miglior album reggae - Soja, "Beauty in the silence"
  • Miglior album di vocal jazz - Esperanza Spalding, "Songwrights apothecary lab"
  • Miglior album jazz strumentale - Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba, "Skyline"
  • Miglior album latin jazz - Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés "Mirror mirror"
  • Miglior album new age - Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej, "Divine tides"
  • Miglior album global music - Angélique Kidjo, "Mother nature"
  • Miglior performance global music - Arooj Aftab, "Mohabbat"
  • Miglior album di musica regionale messicana - Vicente Fernández, "A Mis 80’s"
  • Miglior album gospel - CeCe Winans, "Believe for it"
  • Miglior album roots gospel - Carrie Underwood, "My savior"
  • Miglior performance/canzone gospel - CeCe Winans, "Never lost"
  • Miglior album cristiano contemporaneo - Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music, "Old church basement"
  • Miglior performance/canzone cristiana contemporanea - CeCe Winans, "Believe for It"

