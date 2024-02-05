HOME Musica News

Grammy 2024: tutti i vincitori

Nuovo record per Taylor Swift: è l'unica artista della storia ad aver vinto per quattro volte il Grammy per miglior album dell'anno

Taylor Swift  Credit: © Getty
Giulia Ausani 5 Febbraio 2024 alle 11:23

Nella notte tra domenica 4 e lunedì 5 febbraio si sono tenute le premiazioni per i Grammy Award, gli Oscar della musica. Taylor Swift si è portata a casa il premio più ambito della serata, quello per il miglior album dell'anno con il suo "Midnights" (che ha vinto anche come miglior album pop). E ha fatto la storia: la cantautrice da record è diventata la prima artista al mondo a vincere quel Grammy per quattro volte (erano stati premiati come album dell'anno anche "Fearless" nel 2010, "1989" nel 2016 e "Folklore" nel 2021. In occasione della premiazione, Swift ha annunciato il suo nuovo album: si intitola "The tortured poets department" e uscirà il 19 aprile.

È stata una serata dominata dalle donne: Miley Cyrus ha vinto il Grammy per il miglior singolo con "Flowers", Billie Eilish quello per la miglior canzone con "What was I made for?" (che, in quanto parte della colonna sonora di "Barbie", ha vinto anche il premio come miglior canzone per media visivi), e il trio musicale delle Boygenius si è portato a casa i premi per miglior album di musica alternativa ("The Record"), miglior canzone rock ("Not strong enough") e miglior performance rock.

È stata incoronata esordiente dell'anno Victoria Monét, Coco Jones ha vinto il Grammy per la miglior performance R&B ("ICU"), e SZA quelli per il miglior album R&B ("SOS") e per la miglior canzone R&B ("Snooze"). A 80 anni, Joni Mitchell ha vinto il Grammy per il miglior album folk.

Di seguito, i premi delle principali categorie.

Album dell'anno

  • Taylor Swift - "Midnights"
  • Boygenius - "The Record"
  • Janelle Monáe - "The age of pleasure"
  • Jon Batiste - "World music radio"
  • Lana Del Rey - "Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd"
  • Miley Cyrus - "Endless summer vacation"
  • Olivia Rodrigo - "Guts"
  • SZA - "SOS"

Singolo dell'anno

  • Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
  • Billie Eilish - "What was I made for?"
  • Boygenius - "Not strong enough"
  • Jon Batiste - "Worship"
  • Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"
  • SZA - "Kill Bill"
  • Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"
  • Victoria Monét - "On my mama"

Canzone dell'anno

  • Billie Eilish - "What was I made for?"
  • Dua Lipa - "Dance the night"
  • Jon Batiste - "Butterfly"
  • Lana Del Rey - "A&W"
  • Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
  • Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"
  • SZA - "Kill Bill"
  • Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Miglior album vocale pop

  • Taylor Swift - "Midnights"
  • Kelly Clarkson - "Chemistry"
  • Miley Cyrus - "Endless summer vacation"
  • Olivia Rodrigo - "Guts"
  • Ed Sheeran - "Subtract"

Miglior album di musica alternativa

  • Boygenius - "The record"
  • Arctic Monkeys - "The car"
  • Gorillaz - "Cracker island"
  • Lana Del Rey - "Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd"
  • PJ Harvey - "I inside the old year dying"

Miglior album rock

  • Paramore - "This is why"
  • Foo Fighters - "But here we are"
  • Greta Van Fleet - "Starcatcher"
  • Metallica - "72 seasons"
  • Queens of the Stone Age - "In Times New Roman…"

Miglior album rap

  • Killer Mike - "Michael"
  • Drake & 21 Savage - "Her loss"
  • Metro Boomin - "Heroes & villains"
  • Nas - "King's disease III"
  • Travis Scott - "Utopia"

Miglior album R&B

  • Victoria Monét - "Jaguar II"
  • Babyface - "Girls night out"
  • Coco Jones - "What I didn’t tell you"
  • Emily King - "Special occasion"
  • Summer Walker - "Clear 2: Soft life EP"

Miglior album di musica dance/elettronica

  • Fred again.. - "Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)"
  • James Blake - "Playing Robots Into Heaven"
  • The Chemical Brothers - "For That Beautiful Feeling"
  • Kx5 - "Kx5"
  • Skrillex - "Quest For Fire"

Miglior canzone rock

  • boygenius - "Not strong enough"
  • The Rolling Stones - "Angry"
  • Olivia Rodrigo - "Ballad of a homeschooled girl"
  • Queens Of The Stone Age - "Emotion sickness"
  • Foo Fighters - "Rescued"

Miglior performance rock

  • Boygenius - "Not strong enough"
  • Arctic Monkeys - "Sculptures of anything goes"
  • Black Pumas - "More than a love song"
  • Foo Fighters - "Rescued"
  • Metallica - "Lux Æterna"

Miglior performance R&B

  • Coco Jones - "ICU"
  • Chris Brown - "Summer Too Hot"
  • Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - "Back to Love"
  • SZA - "Kill Bill"
  • Victoria Monét - "How Does It Make You Feel"

Miglior performance pop solista

  • Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
  • Billie Eilish - "What Was I Made For?"
  • Doja Cat - "Paint the Town Red"
  • Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"
  • Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Miglior performance di un duo/gruppo pop

  • SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - "Ghost in the Machine"
  • Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - "Never Felt So Alone"
  • Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace"
  • Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - "Thousand Miles"
  • Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - "Karma"

Miglior artista esordiente

  • Victoria Monét
  • Coco Jones
  • Gracie Abrams
  • Fred Again..
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Noah Kahan
  • The War and Treaty

Miglior video musicale

  • The Beatles - "I'm Only Sleeping"
  • Tyler Childers - "In Your Love"
  • Billie Eilish - "What Was I Made For"
  • Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out"
  • Troye Sivan - "Rush"

Produttore dell'anno

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
  • Hit-Boy
  • Metro Boomin
  • Daniel Nigro

Guida TV

Leggi Anche

Ed Sheeran e Rod Stewart al Lucca Summer Festival
Musica

Ed Sheeran e Rod Stewart al Lucca Summer Festival

E anche Tedua, Lenny Kravitz, Salmo e molti altri

I 100 album più venduti in Italia nel 2023. Un'analisi
Musica

I 100 album più venduti in Italia nel 2023. Un'analisi

Fimi ha diffuso la classifica dei dischi più amati dell'anno appena trascorso

“Tracce Contemporanee – La musica che viaggia”, a Napoli fino al 23 dicembre
Musica

“Tracce Contemporanee – La musica che viaggia”, a Napoli fino al 23 dicembre

Per cinque giorni Napoli diventa capitale della contaminazione musicale

I primi nomi del Nameless Festival 2024
Musica

I primi nomi del Nameless Festival 2024

In programma dal 14 al 16 giugno 2024 con grandi novità

Spotify Wrapped: i 100 brani, i 10 artisti e i 10 album più ascoltati in Italia nel 2023
Musica

Spotify Wrapped: i 100 brani, i 10 artisti e i 10 album più ascoltati in Italia nel 2023

A trionfare nei brani è "Cenere" di Lazza, mentre l'artista più ascoltato è Sfera Ebbasta. Il disco più ascoltato è di Geolier

Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023: vince ancora la Francia
Musica

Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023: vince ancora la Francia

Seconda la Spagna, terza l’Armenia. Solo undicesima l'Italia con Melissa e Ranya, rivelazioni di "The voice kids"

SEGUICI

ABBONATI A SORRISI MAGAZINE
Seguici