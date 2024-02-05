Grammy 2024: tutti i vincitori

Nuovo record per Taylor Swift: è l'unica artista della storia ad aver vinto per quattro volte il Grammy per miglior album dell'anno
Nella notte tra domenica 4 e lunedì 5 febbraio si sono tenute le premiazioni per i Grammy Award, gli Oscar della musica. Taylor Swift si è portata a casa il premio più ambito della serata, quello per il miglior album dell'anno con il suo "Midnights" (che ha vinto anche come miglior album pop). E ha fatto la storia: la cantautrice da record è diventata la prima artista al mondo a vincere quel Grammy per quattro volte (erano stati premiati come album dell'anno anche "Fearless" nel 2010, "1989" nel 2016 e "Folklore" nel 2021. In occasione della premiazione, Swift ha annunciato il suo nuovo album: si intitola "The tortured poets department" e uscirà il 19 aprile.
È stata una serata dominata dalle donne: Miley Cyrus ha vinto il Grammy per il miglior singolo con "Flowers", Billie Eilish quello per la miglior canzone con "What was I made for?" (che, in quanto parte della colonna sonora di "Barbie", ha vinto anche il premio come miglior canzone per media visivi), e il trio musicale delle Boygenius si è portato a casa i premi per miglior album di musica alternativa ("The Record"), miglior canzone rock ("Not strong enough") e miglior performance rock.
È stata incoronata esordiente dell'anno Victoria Monét, Coco Jones ha vinto il Grammy per la miglior performance R&B ("ICU"), e SZA quelli per il miglior album R&B ("SOS") e per la miglior canzone R&B ("Snooze"). A 80 anni, Joni Mitchell ha vinto il Grammy per il miglior album folk.
Di seguito, i premi delle principali categorie.
Album dell'anno
- Taylor Swift - "Midnights"
- Boygenius - "The Record"
- Janelle Monáe - "The age of pleasure"
- Jon Batiste - "World music radio"
- Lana Del Rey - "Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd"
- Miley Cyrus - "Endless summer vacation"
- Olivia Rodrigo - "Guts"
- SZA - "SOS"
Singolo dell'anno
- Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
- Billie Eilish - "What was I made for?"
- Boygenius - "Not strong enough"
- Jon Batiste - "Worship"
- Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"
- SZA - "Kill Bill"
- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"
- Victoria Monét - "On my mama"
Canzone dell'anno
- Billie Eilish - "What was I made for?"
- Dua Lipa - "Dance the night"
- Jon Batiste - "Butterfly"
- Lana Del Rey - "A&W"
- Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
- Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"
- SZA - "Kill Bill"
- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"
Miglior album vocale pop
- Taylor Swift - "Midnights"
- Kelly Clarkson - "Chemistry"
- Miley Cyrus - "Endless summer vacation"
- Olivia Rodrigo - "Guts"
- Ed Sheeran - "Subtract"
Miglior album di musica alternativa
- Boygenius - "The record"
- Arctic Monkeys - "The car"
- Gorillaz - "Cracker island"
- Lana Del Rey - "Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd"
- PJ Harvey - "I inside the old year dying"
Miglior album rock
- Paramore - "This is why"
- Foo Fighters - "But here we are"
- Greta Van Fleet - "Starcatcher"
- Metallica - "72 seasons"
- Queens of the Stone Age - "In Times New Roman…"
Miglior album rap
- Killer Mike - "Michael"
- Drake & 21 Savage - "Her loss"
- Metro Boomin - "Heroes & villains"
- Nas - "King's disease III"
- Travis Scott - "Utopia"
Miglior album R&B
- Victoria Monét - "Jaguar II"
- Babyface - "Girls night out"
- Coco Jones - "What I didn’t tell you"
- Emily King - "Special occasion"
- Summer Walker - "Clear 2: Soft life EP"
Miglior album di musica dance/elettronica
- Fred again.. - "Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)"
- James Blake - "Playing Robots Into Heaven"
- The Chemical Brothers - "For That Beautiful Feeling"
- Kx5 - "Kx5"
- Skrillex - "Quest For Fire"
Miglior canzone rock
- boygenius - "Not strong enough"
- The Rolling Stones - "Angry"
- Olivia Rodrigo - "Ballad of a homeschooled girl"
- Queens Of The Stone Age - "Emotion sickness"
- Foo Fighters - "Rescued"
Miglior performance rock
- Boygenius - "Not strong enough"
- Arctic Monkeys - "Sculptures of anything goes"
- Black Pumas - "More than a love song"
- Foo Fighters - "Rescued"
- Metallica - "Lux Æterna"
Miglior performance R&B
- Coco Jones - "ICU"
- Chris Brown - "Summer Too Hot"
- Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - "Back to Love"
- SZA - "Kill Bill"
- Victoria Monét - "How Does It Make You Feel"
Miglior performance pop solista
- Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
- Billie Eilish - "What Was I Made For?"
- Doja Cat - "Paint the Town Red"
- Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"
- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"
Miglior performance di un duo/gruppo pop
- SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - "Ghost in the Machine"
- Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - "Never Felt So Alone"
- Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace"
- Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - "Thousand Miles"
- Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - "Karma"
Miglior artista esordiente
- Victoria Monét
- Coco Jones
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- The War and Treaty
Miglior video musicale
- The Beatles - "I'm Only Sleeping"
- Tyler Childers - "In Your Love"
- Billie Eilish - "What Was I Made For"
- Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out"
- Troye Sivan - "Rush"
Produttore dell'anno
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro