Grammy 2024: tutti i vincitori

Nuovo record per Taylor Swift: è l'unica artista della storia ad aver vinto per quattro volte il Grammy per miglior album dell'anno







Nella notte tra domenica 4 e lunedì 5 febbraio si sono tenute le premiazioni per i Grammy Award, gli Oscar della musica. Taylor Swift si è portata a casa il premio più ambito della serata, quello per il miglior album dell'anno con il suo "Midnights" (che ha vinto anche come miglior album pop). E ha fatto la storia: la cantautrice da record è diventata la prima artista al mondo a vincere quel Grammy per quattro volte (erano stati premiati come album dell'anno anche "Fearless" nel 2010, "1989" nel 2016 e "Folklore" nel 2021. In occasione della premiazione, Swift ha annunciato il suo nuovo album: si intitola "The tortured poets department" e uscirà il 19 aprile.

È stata una serata dominata dalle donne: Miley Cyrus ha vinto il Grammy per il miglior singolo con "Flowers", Billie Eilish quello per la miglior canzone con "What was I made for?" (che, in quanto parte della colonna sonora di "Barbie", ha vinto anche il premio come miglior canzone per media visivi), e il trio musicale delle Boygenius si è portato a casa i premi per miglior album di musica alternativa ("The Record"), miglior canzone rock ("Not strong enough") e miglior performance rock.

È stata incoronata esordiente dell'anno Victoria Monét, Coco Jones ha vinto il Grammy per la miglior performance R&B ("ICU"), e SZA quelli per il miglior album R&B ("SOS") e per la miglior canzone R&B ("Snooze"). A 80 anni, Joni Mitchell ha vinto il Grammy per il miglior album folk.

Di seguito, i premi delle principali categorie.

Album dell'anno

Taylor Swift - " Midnights "

" " Boygenius - "The Record"

Janelle Monáe - "The age of pleasure"

Jon Batiste - "World music radio"

Lana Del Rey - "Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd"

Miley Cyrus - "Endless summer vacation"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Guts"

SZA - "SOS"

Singolo dell'anno

Miley Cyrus - " Flowers "

" " Billie Eilish - "What was I made for?"

Boygenius - "Not strong enough"

Jon Batiste - "Worship"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Victoria Monét - "On my mama"

Canzone dell'anno

Billie Eilish - " What was I made for? "

" " Dua Lipa - "Dance the night"

Jon Batiste - "Butterfly"

Lana Del Rey - "A&W"

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Miglior album vocale pop

Taylor Swift - " Midnights "

" " Kelly Clarkson - "Chemistry"

Miley Cyrus - "Endless summer vacation"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Guts"

Ed Sheeran - "Subtract"

Miglior album di musica alternativa

Boygenius - " The record "

" " Arctic Monkeys - "The car"

Gorillaz - "Cracker island"

Lana Del Rey - "Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd"

PJ Harvey - "I inside the old year dying"

Miglior album rock

Paramore - " This is why "

" " Foo Fighters - "But here we are"

Greta Van Fleet - "Starcatcher"

Metallica - "72 seasons"

Queens of the Stone Age - "In Times New Roman…"

Miglior album rap

Killer Mike - " Michael "

- " " Drake & 21 Savage - "Her loss"

Metro Boomin - "Heroes & villains"

Nas - "King's disease III"

Travis Scott - "Utopia"

Miglior album R&B

Victoria Monét - " Jaguar II "

" " Babyface - "Girls night out"

Coco Jones - "What I didn’t tell you"

Emily King - "Special occasion"

Summer Walker - "Clear 2: Soft life EP"

Miglior album di musica dance/elettronica

Fred again.. - " Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) "

- " " James Blake - "Playing Robots Into Heaven"

The Chemical Brothers - "For That Beautiful Feeling"

Kx5 - "Kx5"

Skrillex - "Quest For Fire"

Miglior canzone rock

boygenius - " Not strong enough "

- " " The Rolling Stones - "Angry"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Ballad of a homeschooled girl"

Queens Of The Stone Age - "Emotion sickness"

Foo Fighters - "Rescued"

Miglior performance rock

Boygenius - " Not strong enough "

- " " Arctic Monkeys - "Sculptures of anything goes"

Black Pumas - "More than a love song"

Foo Fighters - "Rescued"

Metallica - "Lux Æterna"

Miglior performance R&B

Coco Jones - " ICU "

- " " Chris Brown - "Summer Too Hot"

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - "Back to Love"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Victoria Monét - "How Does It Make You Feel"

Miglior performance pop solista

Miley Cyrus - " Flowers "

- " " Billie Eilish - "What Was I Made For?"

Doja Cat - "Paint the Town Red"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Miglior performance di un duo/gruppo pop

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - " Ghost in the Machine "

- " " Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - "Never Felt So Alone"

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace"

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - "Thousand Miles"

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - "Karma"

Miglior artista esordiente

Victoria Monét

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

The War and Treaty

Miglior video musicale

The Beatles - " I'm Only Sleeping "

- " " Tyler Childers - "In Your Love"

Billie Eilish - "What Was I Made For"

Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out"

Troye Sivan - "Rush"

Produttore dell'anno