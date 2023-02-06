Grammy Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Beyoncè batte tutti i record, il miglior album è di Harry Styles: ecco tutti i trionfatori della 65esima edizione degli Oscar della musica
Tornano puntuali, come ogni anno, gli attesi Oscar della musica: nella notte tra il 5 e il 6 febbraio è andata in scena la 65esima edizione dei Grammy Awards condotta, ancora una volta, da Trevor Noah e tenutasi alla Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles. A togliere la scena alla consueta parata di star è stata queen Beyoncé, che raggiunge un nuovo primato: è lei la più premiata della storia dei Grammy, nella sua carriera si è portata a casa ben 32 statuette.
Rimangono a bocca asciutta i Måneskin, prima rock band italiana ad aver ricevuto una nomination: il premio "Best New Artist" se lo aggiudica la cantante jazz Samara Joy. Rivedremo presto la band romana sul palco del Festival di Sanremo, durante la terza serata si esibiranno insieme a Tom Morello, chitarrista dei Rage Against the Machine.
Harry Styles conquista tre statuette, compresa la vittoria nell'ambita categoria "Album of the Year" con il suo ultimo disco "Harry's House"; tra gli altri vincitori anche Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Adele, Michael Bublé.
Di seguito, tutti i vincitori della 65esima edizione dei Grammy Awards.
Album dell'anno
Harry Styles - Harry’s House
ABBA - Voyage
Adele - 30
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo - Special
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Registrazione dell'anno
Lizzo - About Damn Time
ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
Adele - Easy on Me
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
Doja Cat - Woman
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Harry Styles - As It Was
Miglior artista esordiente
Samara Joy
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Canzone dell'anno
Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
Adele - Easy on Me
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Gayle - ABCDEFU
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Miglior performance pop da solista
Adele - Easy on Me
Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Miglior performance di duo/gruppo pop
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam
Coldplay & BTS - My Universe
Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)\
Miglior album di musica dance/elettronica
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Bonobo - Fragments
Diplo - Diplo
Odesza - The Last Goodbye
Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender
Miglior album rap
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
DJ Khaled - God Did
Future - I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You
Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry
Miglior album di musica urban
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy
Farruko - La 167
Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape
Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Miglior canzone R&B
Beyoncé - Cuff It
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
PJ Morton - Please Don’t Walk Away
Miglior album vocale pop
Harry Styles - Harry's House
ABBA - Voyage
Adele - 30
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
Lizzo - Special
Miglior video musicale
Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film
Adele - Easy on Me
BTS - Yet to Come
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Miglior canzone rock
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer
Turnstile - Blackout
The War on Drugs - Harmonia’s Dream
Miglior album vocale pop tradizionale
Michael Bublé - Higher
Diana Ross - Thank You
Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around…
Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix - Evergreen
Miglior registrazione dance/elettronica
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Bonobo - Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees
Miglior album rock
Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9
The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If
Idles - Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout
Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa
Miglior performance rap
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Doja Cat - Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let’s Go)