MTV Video Music Awards (Vmas) 2003: tutte le nomination

Taylor Swift si appresta a battere altri record con ben otto candidature Taylor Swift Credit: © Getty







Con ben otto candidature, è Taylor Swift l’artista con più nomination ai prossimi MTV Video Music Awards (Vmas) 2003, che si terranno al famoso Prudential Center del New Jersey e in Italia saranno trasmessi in diretta in lingua originale nella notte tra il 12 e il 13 settembre a partire dalle 2 su MTV, in streaming su NOW e su MTV Music, anticipato dal pre-show a partire da mezzanotte e mezza.

MTV ha appena reso pubbliche le nomination che comprendono un numero record di 35 candidati alla prima nomina tra cui GloRilla, Ice Spice, Kim Petras, Metro Boomin, Peso Pluma, PinkPantheress, Rema, Reneé Rapp e molti altri. E nella categoria "Best Rock" sono candidati anche i nostr Måneskin.

Nella classifica delle nomination dopo Taylor Swift, che cerca di ripetere la vittoria del "Video of the Year" dopo aver stabilito il record l'anno scorso diventando l'unica artista a vincere tre volte in una delle categorie più amate, ci sono SZA (6), Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo e Sam Smith (5 ciascuno) e BLACKPINK, Diddy e Shakira (4).

A partire da oggi e fino al 1° settembre, i fan possono votare i loro artisti preferiti nelle 15 categorie gender-neutral, tra cui la nuovissima categoria "Best Afrobeats", visitando il sito vote.mtv.com; il voto per "Best New Artist" rimarrà attivo anche durante lo spettacolo di martedì 12 settembre.

Le nomination per le categorie social, incluse "Group of the Year" e "Song of Summer", saranno annunciate in seguito. Queste, invece, tutte le nomination già annunciate: