Lo sappiamo tutti: la vita spesso ci mette di fronte a difficoltà insormontabili, lavori faticosi e mal pagati, rincaro dei prezzi ma soprattutto relazioni d'amore che vanno a rotoli. Come cantava Tonino Carotone “è un mondo difficile”. Spesso la migliore cosa da fare è sfogarsi e quale modo migliore se non quello di aprire i rubinetti e farsi un bel pianto?
È vero, quando le cose si mettono male, le alternative sono due: chiamare un amico/a e uscire, oppure cercare la vaschetta di gelato comprata per i giorni grigi e munirsi di fazzoletti. Proprio qui interveniamo noi: vi suggeriamo una playlist perfetta per piangere tutte le vostre lacrime, crogiolarvi nella tristezza e infine sconfiggerla. Non vi assicuriamo che alla fine del pianto vi sentirete al massimo della forma, ma sicuramente starete un po’ meglio.
Playlist: 30 canzoni tristi per farvi emozionare e piangere
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Billie Eilish - When the party's over
Damien Rice - Cannonball
Johnny Cash - Hurt
Ed Sheeran - Supermarket Flowers
Adele - Someone like you
Jeff Buckley - Hallelujah
Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
Selena Gomez - Lose you to love me
Miley Cyrus - Wreckingball
Coldplay - The scientist
Dido - White Flag
Alicia Keys - Try to sleep with a broken heart
Beyoncé - Sandcastles
The Weeknd - Call out my name
Roxette - It must have been love
Amy Winehouse - Love is a losing game
Leon Bridges - River
Blue feat. Elton John - Sorry seems to be the hardest word
Justin Timberlake - Mirrors
Sam Smith - Stay with me
Shawn Mendes - Have mercy on me
Kelly Clarkson - Bacause of you
A Great Big World & Christina Aguilera - Say Something
Labirinth - Jealous
Gnash feat. Olivia O'Brien - I hate U I love U
Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth - See You Again
Passenger - Let her go
Halsey - Sorry
Flume feat. Kay - Never be like you
