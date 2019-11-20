Home MusicaPlaylistCanzoni tristi per farvi emozionare e piangere

Canzoni tristi per farvi emozionare e piangere

Avete bisogno di un pianto liberatorio per superare una rottura d'amore o un momento difficile? La nostra playlist vi aiuterà a sfogarvi

Foto: Adele, regina dei pianti, ai GRAMMY Awards 2012  - Credit: © Getty

20 Novembre 2019 | 15:13 di Redazione Sorrisi

Lo sappiamo tutti: la vita spesso ci mette di fronte a difficoltà insormontabili, lavori faticosi e mal pagati, rincaro dei prezzi ma soprattutto relazioni d'amore che vanno a rotoli. Come cantava Tonino Carotone “è un mondo difficile”. Spesso la migliore cosa da fare è sfogarsi e quale modo migliore se non quello di aprire i rubinetti e farsi un bel pianto?

È vero, quando le cose si mettono male, le alternative sono due: chiamare un amico/a e uscire, oppure cercare la vaschetta di gelato comprata per i giorni grigi e munirsi di fazzoletti. Proprio qui interveniamo noi: vi suggeriamo una playlist perfetta per piangere tutte le vostre lacrime, crogiolarvi nella tristezza e infine sconfiggerla. Non vi assicuriamo che alla fine del pianto vi sentirete al massimo della forma, ma sicuramente starete un po’ meglio.

Playlist: 30 canzoni tristi per farvi emozionare e piangere

