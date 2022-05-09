HOME Tv Ascolti

Ascolti dell’8 maggio: “Rinascere” e “Che tempo che fa”

3,5 milioni di spettatori per il film di Rai1 e 2 milioni per il talk show di Rai3

Redazione Sorrisi 9 Maggio 2022 alle 10:28

Rai1, Rinascere: 3.509.000 spettatori (share 18,49%)

Rai3, Che tempo che fa: 1.982.000 spettatori (share 9,54%)

Canale 5, Big show: 1.376.000 spettatori (share 8,25%)

Italia 1, Battleship: 960.000 spettatori (share 5,14%)

La7, Non è l’Arena: 826.000 spettatori (share 5,25%)

Rai2, The rookie: 730.000 spettatori (share 3,49%) e Blue bloods: 720.000 spettatori (share 3,48%)

Rete 4, Zona bianca: 612.000 spettatori (share 3,92%)

Guida TV

Leggi Anche

Ascolti del 7 maggio: "Amici" e "Ulisse"
Tv

Ascolti del 7 maggio: "Amici" e "Ulisse"

La semifinale del talent di Canale 5 seguita da oltre 4,5 milioni di telespettatori

Ascolti del 6 maggio: "The Band" e "L'Isola dei Famosi"
Tv

Ascolti del 6 maggio: "The Band" e "L'Isola dei Famosi"

2,1 milioni di telespettatori per il talent di Rai1, mentre il reality di Canale 5 è stato seguito da 2,4 milioni di spettatori

Ascolti del 5 maggio: 31,5% di share per "Don Matteo"
Tv

Ascolti del 5 maggio: 31,5% di share per "Don Matteo"

6,3 milioni di spettatori per la fiction di Rai1 e 1,5 milioni per il film di Canale 5

Ascolti del 4 maggio: "The wife" e "Chi l’ha visto?"
Tv

Ascolti del 4 maggio: "The wife" e "Chi l’ha visto?"

2,4 milioni di spettatori per il film di Rai1 e 1,9 milioni per il programma di Rai3

Ascolti del 3 maggio: Champions League e David di Donatello
Tv

Ascolti del 3 maggio: Champions League e David di Donatello

4.3 milioni di spettatori per Villarreal-Liverpool e 2.5 milioni per la cerimonia di premiazione condotta da Carlo Conti e Drusilla Foer

Ascolti del 2 maggio: "Nero a metà" e "L'isola dei famosi"
Tv

Ascolti del 2 maggio: "Nero a metà" e "L'isola dei famosi"

4,6 milioni di spettatori per la fiction di Rai1 e 2,5 milioni per il reality di Canale 5

SEGUICI

ABBONATI A SORRISI MAGAZINE
Seguici