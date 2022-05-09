Ascolti dell’8 maggio: “Rinascere” e “Che tempo che fa”

3,5 milioni di spettatori per il film di Rai1 e 2 milioni per il talk show di Rai3
Rai1, Rinascere: 3.509.000 spettatori (share 18,49%)
Rai3, Che tempo che fa: 1.982.000 spettatori (share 9,54%)
Canale 5, Big show: 1.376.000 spettatori (share 8,25%)
Italia 1, Battleship: 960.000 spettatori (share 5,14%)
La7, Non è l’Arena: 826.000 spettatori (share 5,25%)
Rai2, The rookie: 730.000 spettatori (share 3,49%) e Blue bloods: 720.000 spettatori (share 3,48%)
Rete 4, Zona bianca: 612.000 spettatori (share 3,92%)