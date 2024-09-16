Emmy 2024: i vincitori

HOME Tv

Tra le più premiate: "The Bear", Baby Reindeer" e una “Shōgun” da record

Jeremy Allen White  Credit: © Getty
Sono passati pochi mesi dall’ultima volta che le star di Hollywood si sono riunite per la cerimonia di premiazione degli Oscar della televisione. La scorsa edizione era stata infatti rimandata a gennaio a causa degli scioperi di attori e sceneggiatori, mentre per il 2024 il calendario degli Emmy ha ripreso il suo normale corso. Nella notte tra domenica 15 e lunedì 16 settembre le star si sono quindi trovate per la seconda volta in un anno a Los Angeles per celebrare il meglio della tv statunitense.

Di nuovo un anno di successi per “The Bear” che ha portato a casa 11 statuette (una in più rispetto alla volta scorsa), comprese quelle come miglior attore e attrice non protagonista in una serie comica a Jeremy Allen White e Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Quest’anno vince il suo primo Emmy anche Liza Colón-Zayas, nei panni di Tina.

A battere il record per le maggiori vittorie in una sola stagione è stata però “Shōgun” che ne ha conquistate 18 (di cui 14 Creative Arts). La serie (disponibile in Italia sempre su Disney+) che racconta il Giappone del 1600 è la miglior serie drammatica del 2024 con i protagonisti - Hiroyuki Sanada e Anna Sawai - tra i vincitori come migliori attori in una serie drammatica.

La miglior miniserie o serie antologica è invece la virale “Baby Reindeer” (disponibile su Netflix) che tanto ha fatto discutere fin dalla sua uscita e nei mesi a venire. Il creatore Richard Gadd ha vinto come miglior attore e autore, mentre la co-protagonista Jessica Gunning come miglior attrice non protagonista.

Ecco i candidati agli Emmy 2024 e (in evidenza) i vincitori della 76esima edizione.

I vincitori degli Emmy 2024

Serie Drammatica

  • “The Crown”
  • “Fallout”
  • “The Gilded Age”
  • “The Morning Show”
  • “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
  • “Shōgun”
  • “Slow Horses”
  • “Il problema dei 3 corpi”

Serie comica

  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “The Bear”
  • “Curb your enthusiasm”
  • “Hacks”
  • “Only murders in the building”
  • “Palm Royale”
  • “Reservation Dogs”
  • “What we do in the shadows”

Miniserie o serie antologica

  • “Baby Reindeer”
  • “Fargo”
  • “Lezioni di chimica”
  • “Ripley”
  • “True Detective: Night Country”

Miglior attore in una serie comica

  • Matt Berry (“What we do in the shadows”)
  • Larry David (“Curb your enthusiasm”)  
  • Steve Martin (“Only murders in the building”)  
  • Martin Short (“Only murders in the building”)  
  • Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (“Reservation Dogs”)

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

  • Idris Elba (“Hijack”)
  • Donald Glover (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”) 
  • Walton Goggins (“Fallout”)  
  • Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”)  
  • Hiroyuki Sanada (“Shōgun”)
  • Dominic West (“The Crown”) 

Miglior attore in una miniserie o serie antologica

  • Matt Bomer (“Compagni di viaggio”)
  • Richard Gadd (“Baby Reindeer”) 
  • Jon Hamm (“Fargo”)  
  • Tom Hollander (“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”)
  • Andrew Scott (“Ripley”)

Miglior attrice in una serie comica

  • Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)
  • Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)
  • Selena Gomez (“Only murders in the building”)
  • Maya Rudolph (“Loot - Una fortuna”)
  • Jean Smart (“Hacks”)
  • Kristen Wiig (“Palm Royale”)

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

  • Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)
  • Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”)
  • Maya Erskine (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”)
  • Anna Sawai (“Shōgun”)
  • Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)
  • Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o serie antologica

  • Jodie Foster (“True Detective: Night Country”) 
  • Brie Larson (“Lezioni di chimica”)  
  • Juno Temple (“Fargo”)  
  • Sofia Vergara (“Griselda”) 
  • Naomi Watts (“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”)

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie comica

  • Lionel Boyce (“The Bear”)
  • Paul W. Downs (“Hacks”)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)
  • Paul Rudd (“Only murders in the building”)
  • Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)
  • Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

  • Tadanobu Asano (“Shōgun”)
  • Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)
  • Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)
  • Jon Hamm (“The Morning Show”)
  • Takehiro Hira (“Shōgun”)
  • Jack Lowden (“Slow Horses”)
  • Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”)

Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o serie antologica

  • Jonathan Bailey ("Compagni di viaggio”)
  • Robert Downey Jr. (“Il simpatizzante”)
  • Tom Goodman-Hill (“Baby Reindeer”)
  • John Hawkes (“True Detective: Night Country”)
  • Lamorne Morris (“Fargo”)
  • Lewis Pullman (“Lezioni di chimica”)
  • Treat Williams (“Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie comica

  • Carol Burnett (“Palm Royale”)
  • Liza Colón-Zayas (“The Bear”)
  • Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)
  • Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)
  • Meryl Streep (“Only murders in the building”)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

  • Christine Baranski (“The Gilded Age”)
  • Nicole Beharie (“The Morning Show”)
  • Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)
  • Greta Lee (“The Morning Show”)
  • Lesley Manville (“The Crown”)
  • Karen Pittman (“The Morning Show”)
  • Holland Taylor (“The Morning Show”)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o serie antologica

  • Dakota Fanning (“Ripley”)
  • Lily Gladstone (“Under the bridge”)
  • Jessica Gunning (“Baby Reindeer”)
  • Aja Naomi King (“Lezioni di chimica”)
  • Diane Lane (“Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”)
  • Nava Mau (“Baby Reindeer”)
  • Kali Reis (“True Detective: Night Country”)

Miglior regia per una serie comica

  • "Abbott Elementary", "Party" - Randall Einhorn
  • "The Bear", "Fishes" - Christopher Storer
  • "The Bear", "Honeydew" - Ramy Youssef
  • "The Gentlemen", "Refined Aggression" - Guy Ritchie
  • "Hacks", "Bulletproof" - Lucia Aniello
  • "The Ms. Pat Show", "I’m The Pappy" - Mary Lou Belli

Miglior regia per una serie drammatica

  • "The Crown", "Sleep, Dearie Sleep" - Stephen Daldry
  • "The Morning Show", "The Overview Effect" - Mimi Leder
  • "Mr. & Mrs. Smith", "First Date" - Hiro Murai
  • "Shōgun", "Crimson Sky" - Frederick E.O. Toye
  • "Slow Horses", "Strange Games" - Saul Metzstein
  • "Winning Time: L'ascesa della dinastia dei Lakers", "Beat L.A." - Salli Richardson-Whitfield

Miglior regia per una miniserie o serie antologica

  • "Baby Reindeer", "Episodio 4" - Weronika Tofilska
  • "Fargo", "The Tragedy Of The Commons" - Noah Hawley
  • "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans", "Pilot" - Gus Van Sant
  • "Lezioni di chimica", "Poirot" - Millicent Shelton
  • "Ripley", "It was like a dream"- Steven Zaillian
  • "True Detective: Night Country", "Part six" - Issa López, Directed by

Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie comica

  • "Abbott Elementary", "Career Day" - Quinta Brunson
  • "The Bear", "Fishes" - Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo
  • "Girls5eva", "Orlando": Meredith Scardino, Sam Means
  • "Hacks", "Bulletproof" - Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky
  • "The other two", "Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good" - Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider
  • "What we do in the shadows", "Pride Parade" - Jake Bender, Zach Dunn

Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie drammatica

  • "The Crown", "Ritz" - Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare
  • "Fallout", "The End" - Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner
  • "Mr. & Mrs. Smith", "First Date" - Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover
  • "Shōgun", "Anjin" - Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks
  • "Shōgun", "Crimson Sky" - Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente
  • "Slow Horses", "Negotiating With Tigers" - Will Smith

Miglior sceneggiatura per una miniserie o serie antologica

  • "Baby Reindeer" - Richard Gadd
  • "Black Mirror", "Joan Is Awful" - Charlie Brooker
  • "Fargo", "The Tragedy Of The Commons" - Noah Hawley
  • "Compagni di viaggio" , "You’re Wonderful" - Ron Nyswaner
  • "Ripley" - Steven Zaillian
  • "True Detective: Night Country", "Part 6" - Issa López

