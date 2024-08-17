Emmy Awards 2024: conduttori e nomination

Eugene e Daniel Levy condurranno la cerimonia di premiazione della 76° edizione
Per la prima volta una coppia padre-figlio condurrà la cerimonia di premiazione degli Emmy, le statuette spesso definite come gli “Oscar della televisione”. La Tv Academy e la rete Abc hanno infatti annunciato che i maestri di cerimonia nella notte dei premi della 76a edizione dei “Primetime Emmy Awards 2024”, il prossimo 15 settembre (in Italia su Sky Atlantic), saranno Eugene e Daniel Levy, che nell'edizione del 2020 sbancarono i remi con la serie “Schitt's Creek”.
Padre e figlio, “comedian” canadesi, si sono fatti notare con la conduzione dei Sag Awards del 2020 ed Eugene è apparso nel 2021 in una puntata di “Saturday Night Live” condotta da Daniel. I Levy sono la seconda coppia a condurre gli Emmy, la prima è stata quella formata da Celice Dion e Michael Che.
Le categorie e le nomination sono state annunciate il mese scorso:
Miglior Serie Drammatica
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Il problema dei tre corpi
Miglior Serie Commedia
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Miglior Miniserie
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Miglior Attore Protagonista in una Serie Drammatica
Idris Elba per “Hijack”
Donald Glover per “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
Walton Goggins per “Fallout”
Gary Oldman per “Slow Horses”
Hiroyuki Sanada per “Shōgun”
Dominic West per “The Crown”
Miglior Attrice Protagonista in una Serie Drammatica
Jennifer Aniston per “The Morning Show”
Carrie Coon per “The Gilded Age”
Maya Erskine per “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
Anna Sawai per “Shōgun”
Imelda Staunton per “The Crown”
Reese Witherspoon per “The Morning Show”
Miglior Attore Protagonista in una Serie Comica
Matt Berry per “What We Do in the Shadows”
Larry David per “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
Steve Martin per “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short per “Only Murders in the Building”
Jeremy Allen White per “The Bear”
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai per “Reservation Dogs”
Miglior Attrice Protagonista in una Serie Comica
Quinta Brunson per “Abbott Elementary”
Ayo Edebiri per “The Bear”
Selena Gomez per “Only Murders in the Building”
Maya Rudolph per “Loot - Una fortuna”
Jean Smart per “Hacks”
Kristen Wiig per “Palm Royale”
Miglior Attore in una miniserie
Matt Bomer per “Compagni di viaggio”
Richard Gadd per “Baby Reindeer”
Jon Hamm per “Fargo”
Tom Hollander per “Feud”
Andrew Scott per “Ripley”
Migliore attrice in una miniserie
Jodie Foster per “True Detective: Night Country”
Brie Larson per “Lezioni di chimica”
Juno Temple per “Fargo”
Sofia Vergara per “Griselda”
Naomi Watts per “Feud”
Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Christine Baranski per “The Gilded Age”
Nicole Beharie per “The Morning Show”
Elizabeth Debicki per “The Crown”
Greta Lee per “The Morning Show”
Lesley Manville per “The Crown”
Karen Pittman per “The Morning Show”
Holland Taylor per “The Morning Show”
Migliore attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Tadanobu Asano per “Shogun”
Billy Crudup per “The Morning Show”
Mark Duplass per “The Morning Show”
Jon Hamm per “The Morning Show”
Takehiro Hira per “Shogun”
Jack Lowden per “Slow Horses”
Jonathan Pryce per “The Crown”
Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie comica
Carol Burnett per “Palm Royale”
Liza Colón-Zayas per “The Bear”
Hannah Einbinder per “Hacks”
Janelle James per “Abbott Elementary”
Sheryl Lee Ralph per “Abbott Elementary”
Meryl Streep per Only “Murders in the Building”
Migliore attore non protagonista in una serie comica
Lionel Boyce per “The Bear”
Paul W. Downs per “Hacks”
Ebon Moss-Bachrach per “The Bear”
Paul Rudd per “Only Murders in the Building”
Tyler James Williams per “Abbott Elementary”
Bowen Yang per “Saturday Night Live”
Migliore attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film
Jonathan Bailey per "Compagni di viaggio"
Robert Downey Jr. per "The Sympathizer"
Tom Goodman-Hill per "Baby Reindeer"
John Hawkes per "True Detective: Night Country"
Lamorne Morris per "Fargo"
Lewis Pullman per "Lezioni di chimica"
Treat Williams per "Feud"
Migliore attrice non protagonista in miniserie o film
Dakota Fanning per “Ripley”
Lily Gladstone per “Under the Bridge”
Jessica Gunning per “Baby Reindeer”
Aja Naomi King per “Lezioni di chimica”
Diane Lane per “Feud”
Nava Mau per “Baby Reindeer”
Kali Reis per “True Detective: Night Country”
Miglior Talk Show
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Miglior Reality Show
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice