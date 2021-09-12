HOME Tv News e Anticipazioni

Mtv Video Awards (VMAs): tutte le nomination

I premi di Mtv tornano a New York. Presenta Doja Cat. Tra le esibizioni anche Justin Bieber Shawn Mendez, Camila Cabello, Olivia Rodrigo e i Foo Fighters

Doja Cat  Credit: © Mtv
Lorenzo Di Palma 12 Settembre 2021 alle 17:04

In Italia sarà trasmessa in diretta dal Barclays Center di New York, su Mtv e Mtv Music, nella notte tra il 12 e il 13 settembre (a partire dalle 00.30 con il Pre Show e dalle 2 con il Live Show), la serata di consegna degli Mtv Video Awards (VMAs), i premi ai video clip musicali. Lunedì 13 settembre lo show sarà nuovamente disponibile su Mtv dalle 21.10 in versione sottotitolata.

Alla conduzione Doja Cat supportata da grandissimi presentatori durante tutto lo show: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, AJ McLean, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Conor McGregor, Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora, Simone Biles e Travis Barker. Quest’ultimo, inoltre, salirà sul palco dei “VMAs” insieme a Machine Gun Kelly per un’anteprima mondiale del loro nuovo singolo papercuts.

Tra gli artisti che saliranno sul palco per esibirsi live: Jack Harlow, The Kid Laroi, Ozuna, Tainy, Justin Bieber, Chloe, Shawn Mendes, Twenty-one pilots, Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, i Foo Fighters (che riceveranno il loro primo Mtv "VMAs" Global Icon Award), Travis Barker e Normani.

Guidano la lista delle nomination di quest'anno Justin Bieber (7) e Megan Thee Stallion (6), seguite da Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X e Olivia Rodrigo (5 ciascuno).

VMAs 2021: le nomination

Video dell’anno

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” –
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar” (Starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”

Artista dell’anno

Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

Canzone dell’anno

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
BTS – “Dynamite”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers license”

Best New Artist

24kGoldn
Giveon
The Kid Laroi
Olivia Rodrigo
Polo G
Saweetie

Push Performance of the year

September 2020: Wallows – “Are You Bored Yet?”
October 2020: Ashnikko – “Daisy”
November 2020: SAINt JHN – “Gorgeous”
December 2020: 24kGoldn – “Coco”
January 2021: JC Stewart – “Break My Heart”
February 2021: Latto – “Sex Lies”
March 2021: Madison Beer – “Selfish”
April 2021: The Kid LAROI – “Without You”
May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers license”
June 2021: girl in red “Serotonin”
July 2021: Fousheé – “my slime”
August 2021: jxdn – “Think About Me”

Best Collaboration

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”

Best Pop

Ariana Grande – “positions”
Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”
BTS – “Butter”
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”
Shawn Mendes – “Wonder”
Taylor Swift – “willow”

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”
Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”
Polo G – “Rapstar”
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “Franchise”

Best Rock

Evanescence – “Use My Voice”
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”
John Mayer – “Last Train Home”
The Killers – “My Own Soul’s Warning”
Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit”
Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration”

Best Alternative

Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt”
Glass Animals – “Heat Waves”
Imagine Dragons – “Follow You”
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend”
twenty one pilots – “Shy Away”
WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l”

Best Latin

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti”
Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar”
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “Girl Like Me”
Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “Un Dia (One Day)”
Karol G – “Bichota”
Maluma – “Hawái”

Best R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “Brown Skin Girl”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Giveon – “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY”
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”
SZA – “Good Days”

Best K-Pop

(G)I-Dle – “Dumdi Dumdi”
BlackPink and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”
BTS – “Butter”
Seventeen – “Ready to love”
Twice – “Alcohol-Free”

Video For Good

Billie Eilish – “Your Power”
Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil”
H.E.R. – “Fight For You”
Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – “Entrepreneur”

Best Direction

Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Directed by: Billie Eilish
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar (Starring Justin Bieber)” – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
Taylor Swift – “willow” – Directed by: Taylor Swift
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – “Franchise” – Directed by: Travis Scott
Tyler, The Creator – “LUMBERJACK” - Directed by: Wolf Haley

Best Cinematography

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “Brown Skin Girl” - Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammaed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant
Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Cinematography by: Rob Witt
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez
Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – “Holy” – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot
Lady Gaga – “911” – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth
Lorde – “Solar Power” – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud

Best Art Direction

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – “Already” – Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz
Lady Gaga – “911” – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Art Direction by: John Richoux
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend” – Art Direction by: Alec Contestabile
Taylor Swift – “willow” – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

Best Visual Effects


Bella Poarch – “Build A Bitch” – Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova
Coldplay – “Higher Power” – Visual Effects by: Mathematic
Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right” – Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel
Glass Animals – “Tangerine” – Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Visual Effects by: Mathematic
P!nk – “All I Know So Far” – Visual Effects by: BUF, VFX Supervisors: Dominique Vidal & Geoffrey Niquet, VFX Producers: Annabelle Zoellin & Camille Gibrat

Best Coreography

Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Republic Records – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
BTS – “Butter” – Choreography by: Son Sung Deuk
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Choreography by: Nina McNeely
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Choreography by: Paul Roberts
Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Choreography by: Dani Vitale

Best Editing

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records – Editing by: Troy Charbonnet
BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC – Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens
Drake – “What’s Next” – OVO/Republic Records – Editing by: Noah Kendal
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records – Editing by: Claudia Wass
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam – Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner” – RCA Records

