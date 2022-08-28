MTV Video Music Awards 2022: tutte le nomination, i presentatori e gli ospiti

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj e Jack Harlow i presentatori dei "VMAs" 2022, tra gli ospiti anche i Måneskin Nicki Minaj Credit: © Universal Music Group Lorenzo Di Palma







Saranno due nomi di punta della scena hip-hop, LL Cool J e Nicki Minaj, insieme alla superstar del rap Jack Harlow, i conduttori della cerimonia di premiazione degli MTV Video Music Awards 2022, che andranno in onda in diretta dal Prudential Center di Newark (New Jersey) domenica 28 agosto in più di 170 Paesi in tutto il mondo. In Italia i "VMAs" 2022 saranno trasmessi in diretta nella notte tra il 28 e il 29 agosto a partire dalle 2 su MTV, in streaming su NOW e su MTV Music.

Inoltre, Nicki Minaj si esibirà anche dal vivo per la prima volta dal 2018 e riceverà il prestigioso Video Vanguard Award, mentre la scaletta di quest'anno comprende come ospiti anche Anitta, BlackPink, J Balvin, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, i nostri Måneskin (in lizza per i premi “Best New Artist”, “Best Alternative” e “Group of the Year”), J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid e Panic! At The Disco.

Sono ben sette le nomination per Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar e Lil Nas X; per Doja Cat e Harry Styles sono sei; seguono subito dopo Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift e The Weeknd con cinque. Questo l’elenco completo: