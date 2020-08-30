Mtv Vmas 2020: tutte le nomination e gli ospiti

In diretta dalle 2 su Mtv la serata finale dei Video Music Awards. Presenta Keke Palmer. Tra gli ospiti The Black Eyed Peas, DaBaby, Ariana Grande e Lady Gaga

30 Agosto 2020 | 12:02 di Lorenzo Di Palma

Sarà trasmessa in diretta su Mtv (e in streaming su Now Tv) la notte tra domenica 30 e lunedì 31 agosto a partire dalle ore 2 e sarà preceduta da un pre-show, la 37ª edizione degli Mtv Video Music Awards, che quest’anno saranno presentati al Barclays Center di Brooklyn a New York, dall’attrice e cantante Keke Palmer. La versione sottotitolata, sempre su Mtv, andrà in onda invece lunedì 31 agosto in prima serata e martedì 1° settembre dalle 20 su Mtv Music.

Il pre-show, presentato dalla coppia Nessa Diab e Jamila Mustafa, durerà 90 minuti e prevede le esibizioni di Chloe x Halle, Jack Harlow, Lewis Capaldi, Tate McRae e Machine Gun Kelly con Travis Barker and Blackbear. Mentre Kevan Kenney e Travis Mills saranno i “corrispondenti” che da costa a costa faranno la cronaca dello show a modo loro.

Tra gli ospiti dello show, che si esibiranno live allo show con performance in diversi luoghi della città, i The Black Eyed Peas con il loro nuovo singolo Vida Loca; DaBaby, con la superhit Rockstar (è in nomination in tre categorie: Artist of the Year, Best Hip-Hop e Best Choreography); Ariana Grande e Lady Gaga per l’attesissima performance di Rain on Me (candidata in ben sette categorie); Miley Cyrus con il recentissimo singolo Midnight, BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma e CNCO.

A guidare la lista delle nomination sono Lady Gaga (9), Ariana Grande (9), Billie Eilish (6) e The Weeknd (6). Lady Gaga con la sua cover di Smile, è candidata anche nella categoria novità assoluta di quest’anno "Best Quarantine Performance", che premia la migliore esibizione in quarantena. E quest’anno si vuole onorare gli “Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers”, ovvero i medici e gli operatori sanitari che, con performance improvvisate e bellissime, sono riusciti a sostenere i loro colleghi e il pubblico da casa e quindi ci sarà un premio tutto per loro.

Queste tutte le nomination: