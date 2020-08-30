Mtv Vmas 2020: tutte le nomination e gli ospiti

30 Agosto 2020 | 12:02 di Lorenzo Di Palma
Sarà trasmessa in diretta su Mtv (e in streaming su Now Tv) la notte tra domenica 30 e lunedì 31 agosto a partire dalle ore 2 e sarà preceduta da un pre-show, la 37ª edizione degli Mtv Video Music Awards, che quest’anno saranno presentati al Barclays Center di Brooklyn a New York, dall’attrice e cantante Keke Palmer. La versione sottotitolata, sempre su Mtv, andrà in onda invece lunedì 31 agosto in prima serata e martedì 1° settembre dalle 20 su Mtv Music.
Il pre-show, presentato dalla coppia Nessa Diab e Jamila Mustafa, durerà 90 minuti e prevede le esibizioni di Chloe x Halle, Jack Harlow, Lewis Capaldi, Tate McRae e Machine Gun Kelly con Travis Barker and Blackbear. Mentre Kevan Kenney e Travis Mills saranno i “corrispondenti” che da costa a costa faranno la cronaca dello show a modo loro.
Tra gli ospiti dello show, che si esibiranno live allo show con performance in diversi luoghi della città, i The Black Eyed Peas con il loro nuovo singolo Vida Loca; DaBaby, con la superhit Rockstar (è in nomination in tre categorie: Artist of the Year, Best Hip-Hop e Best Choreography); Ariana Grande e Lady Gaga per l’attesissima performance di Rain on Me (candidata in ben sette categorie); Miley Cyrus con il recentissimo singolo Midnight, BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma e CNCO.
A guidare la lista delle nomination sono Lady Gaga (9), Ariana Grande (9), Billie Eilish (6) e The Weeknd (6). Lady Gaga con la sua cover di Smile, è candidata anche nella categoria novità assoluta di quest’anno "Best Quarantine Performance", che premia la migliore esibizione in quarantena. E quest’anno si vuole onorare gli “Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers”, ovvero i medici e gli operatori sanitari che, con performance improvvisate e bellissime, sono riusciti a sostenere i loro colleghi e il pubblico da casa e quindi ci sarà un premio tutto per loro.
Queste tutte le nomination:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift – “The Man”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
Post Malone – “Circles”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
BEST COLLABORATION
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
YUNGBLUD
BEST POP
BTS – “On”
Halsey – “You should be sad”
Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift – “Lover”
BEST HIP-HOP
DaBaby – “BOP”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
BEST ROCK
blink-182 – “Happy Days”
Coldplay – “Orphans”
Evanescence – “Wasted On You”
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”
The Killers – “Caution”
BEST ALTERNATIVE
The 1975 – “If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”
FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”
Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
BEST LATIN
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”
Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”
J Balvin – “Amarillo”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena”
BEST R&B
Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”
Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
BEST K-POP
(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”
BTS – “On”
EXO – “Obsession”
Monsta X – “SOMEONE'S SOMEONE”
Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
Red Velvet – “Psycho”
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
H.E.R. - ”I Can’t Breathe”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Taylor Swift – “The Man”
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
blink-182 – “Happy Days”
Drake – “Toosie Slide”
John Legend – “Bigger Love”
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
CNCO – Unplugged At Home
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
BEST DIRECTION
Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Directed by Billie Eilish
Doja Cat – “Say So” – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa – “Don't Start Now” – Directed by Nabil
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Directed by Dave Meyers
Taylor Swift – “The Man" – Directed by Taylor Swift
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Directed by Anton Tammi
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Dave Meyers
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar
BEST ART DIRECTION
A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone
Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La'Donna
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson
Normani – “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
BEST EDITING
Halsey – “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake – “Can't Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon
Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
ROSALÍA – “A Palé” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers
* Dr. Elvis Francois e Dr. William Robinson – Imagine
* Dr. Nate Wood – Lean On Me
* Jefferson University Hospital’s Swab Squad – Level Up
* Jason “Tik Tok Doc” Campbell
* Lori Marie Key – Amazing Grace