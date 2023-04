“Back to school”, chi riesce a superare l’esame di 5a elementare?

How do the Italians manage with their English pronunciation?

A) Very well

B) Need to improve

C) Waste of time

How confident do the Italians generally feel with the English language?

A) Very confident

B) Not very confident

C) Not at all confident

How can the Italians improve their English pronunciation?

A) Following an English Course

B) Doing private lessons with an English Language Coach

C) Listening to songs in English