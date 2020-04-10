“Beautiful”, le anticipazioni: aggiungi un posto a tavola

10 Aprile 2020 | 14:15 di Valeria Verri
Le anticipazioni della settimana dall'11 al 17 aprile
Per chi pensava che i colpi di scena si fossero esauriti con lo scambio di neonate, l’arrivo di Shauna (Denise Richards) e la rivelazione della sua notte d’amore con Bill (Don Diamont), ecco pronta una nuova, sconcertante verità: Flo (Katrina Bowden) è una Logan a tutti gli effetti. Ma com’è possibile? È possibile, sì. Ricordate Storm, il defunto fratello Logan, morto per poter salvare la vita di Katie (Heather Tom) donandole il suo cuore? Ebbene il giovane aveva vissuto per un brevissimo periodo a Las Vegas. Nella città del gioco d’azzardo aveva intrattenuto una relazione con l’allora giovanissima Shauna. Quando la ragazza si era accorta di essere incinta, la loro love story era già finita e quindi lui non ha mai saputo di avere una figlia. Questa realtà viene portata alla luce da un test del dna commissionato da Wyatt (Darin Brooks) per aiutare Flo a trovare suo padre. E Shauna conferma tutto raccontando ogni particolare in presenza di Hope (Annika Noelle), felicissima di aver trovato una cugina, e delle altre sorelle Logan, raggianti all’idea che l’amato Storm continui a vivere anche in Flo.
Tanti Beautiful auguri!
I would like to say Happy 33rd Anniversary to the show.💖I want to thank all of you for watching @boldandbeautifulcbs for so many years! I am still blown away when I think that 35 million people around the world watch The Bold And The Beautiful. It’s been so much fun working with the show for 33 years and we are so happy that you love and appreciate it as much as we do. I would like to celebrate YOU, the fans, on this day for watching and laughing and crying with us for all these years! And I certainly have enjoyed acting in these stories with this sweetheart of a man @johntmccook since day 1 and of course I love the whole cast and crew and everyone that keeps this show going strong! I love you all sooooo much! And don’t you forget it! Cheers to many more years!! Keep on watching! and sending out prayers and loving thoughts to all of you out there during this difficult time #boldandbeautiful #thankstoyou #thebestfansintheworld
Trentatré anni di successi: la grande “famiglia” di Beautiful li ha festeggiati (rispettando le norme di sicurezza sanitaria previste negli Stati Uniti) prima in California e poi nel resto degli Usa. Del cast originale sono rimasti solo John McCook, alias Eric Forrester, e Katherine Kelly Lang, la mitica Brooke Logan, che hanno posato per questa foto poco prima di isolarsi nelle loro abitazioni. Un sorriso beneaugurale, sperando di poter tornare presto sul set.