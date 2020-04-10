“Beautiful”, le anticipazioni: aggiungi un posto a tavola

View this post on Instagram

I would like to say Happy 33rd Anniversary to the show.💖I want to thank all of you for watching @boldandbeautifulcbs for so many years! I am still blown away when I think that 35 million people around the world watch The Bold And The Beautiful. It’s been so much fun working with the show for 33 years and we are so happy that you love and appreciate it as much as we do. I would like to celebrate YOU, the fans, on this day for watching and laughing and crying with us for all these years! And I certainly have enjoyed acting in these stories with this sweetheart of a man @johntmccook since day 1 and of course I love the whole cast and crew and everyone that keeps this show going strong! I love you all sooooo much! And don’t you forget it! Cheers to many more years!! Keep on watching! and sending out prayers and loving thoughts to all of you out there during this difficult time #boldandbeautiful #thankstoyou #thebestfansintheworld