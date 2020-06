“Beautiful”, le anticipazioni: fermate il divorzio!

View this post on Instagram

Some joy to start your day. It’s everywhere. As is love. Especially in moments of deep pain. Somehow my hardest moments have always helped me to appreciate the very simple magic all around. A kindness extended, a meal shared, a shower, a moment to lend support to another. And I’m always astounded by the light I’ve found in the places that seem the darkest. #BlackLivesMatter #BlackGirlMagic #TheMarathonContinues