“Beautiful”, le anticipazioni: un Cupido di nome Spencer

I am posting this message for the Italian country since they are the worst hit of the European countries and are in a total lockdown situation. It doesn’t mean I don’t care about other countries. We are all affected in some way by this virus. So stay strong everyone and be patient. So sii forte!!! Stay strong Italy! We are thinking about you and sending lots of love and good energy to your beautiful country and your beautiful people. Dom and I love Italy and we have many friends there and they are informing us of what is happening. Hoping that this virus passes quickly and we all are thriving again!! Looking forward to going back to Italy very soon and living life to the fullest because that is what the Italians do. They really know how to take the time to enjoy life! #tiamo #italy #italia #staystrong #siiforte #dolcevita