“Beautiful”, le anticipazioni: una dura lezione

24 Gennaio 2020 | 14:20 di Valeria Verri
Le anticipazioni della settimana dal 25 al 31 gennaio
Per il dottor Buckingham (Wayne Brady) è arrivato il momento di chiudere i conti con gli strozzini. Appena il medico riceve da Taylor (Hunter Tylo) la valigetta con il denaro necessario a perfezionare l’adozione (ma sarebbe meglio parlare di vendita) della piccola Phoebe, viene avvicinato dal losco Vincent (Guy Nardulli). L’uomo non è un semplice esattore inviato a recuperare i soldi prestati. È, infatti, un personaggio decisamente pericoloso visto che un paio di giorni prima era pronto a uccidere Zoe (Kiara Barnes) perché suo padre non aveva rimborsato il debito nei tempi stabiliti. Per sua fortuna Reese ora può finalmente pagare, ma insiste per dare i soldi non a Vincent, bensì al suo capo: Mister Thicke (Joey Travolta). Il dottore lo vuole guardare dritto negli occhi mentre gli consegna la preziosa valigetta saldando il dovuto. Ma una volta davanti al “boss”, Reese riceve l’ennesima lezione. Thicke, infatti, gli dice che se si è trovato invischiato in un prestito illegale è perché non è in grado di controllare la sua passione eccessiva per il gioco d’azzardo. Ed è certo che presto si indebiterà di nuovo.
Salviamo l’Australia!
@boldandbeautifulcbs took us to #australia to film our show for our 30th anniversary. As a cast we were overwhelmed with the beauty of the country and the kindness of its people!! We were allowed to meet some of the beautiful animals that live on this amazing continent. Please know that Australia is on fire!! 20 humans have perished and millions of animals have died due to the fires!! Especially the koala bears who move so slowly and get their water from the trees that are burning. These people and animals need our help!! Countries may divide us but our humanity never should!!! PLEASE HELP AUSTRALIA!!!! Go to @wireswildliferescue to help the animals there and @redcrossau to help the people!! Looking at the photos coming out of there are indescribably brutal and heartbreaking and I can’t imagine seeing this in person. Please don’t look away!! This is a new year and a new opportunity to start it off right by helping others in need!!! Thank you!! #australiafires #happynewyear #savetheanimals #savethekoala
Lo spirito animalista di Rena Sofer non poteva restare insensibile alla tragedia ecologica che si sta consumando in Australia. L’attrice ha chiamato a raccolta i suoi follower su Instagram pubblicando una foto del 2017 scattata in un’oasi naturalistica che ospitava canguri, durante la trasferta australiana di Beautiful per i 30 anni della soap. Rena ha invitato a fare delle donazioni all’associazione Wires-Wildlife Rescue che si occupa di salvare gli animali dagli incendi.