“Beautiful”, le anticipazioni: una dura lezione

@boldandbeautifulcbs took us to #australia to film our show for our 30th anniversary. As a cast we were overwhelmed with the beauty of the country and the kindness of its people!! We were allowed to meet some of the beautiful animals that live on this amazing continent. Please know that Australia is on fire!! 20 humans have perished and millions of animals have died due to the fires!! Especially the koala bears who move so slowly and get their water from the trees that are burning. These people and animals need our help!! Countries may divide us but our humanity never should!!! PLEASE HELP AUSTRALIA!!!! Go to @wireswildliferescue to help the animals there and @redcrossau to help the people!! Looking at the photos coming out of there are indescribably brutal and heartbreaking and I can’t imagine seeing this in person. Please don’t look away!! This is a new year and a new opportunity to start it off right by helping others in need!!! Thank you!! #australiafires #happynewyear #savetheanimals #savethekoala