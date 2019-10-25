“Beautiful”, le anticipazioni: un’ombra sul futuro di Hope

25 Ottobre 2019 | 14:05 di Valeria Verri
Le anticipazioni della settimana dal 26 ottobre al 1° novembre
• Tutte le trame e le anticipazioni di "Beautiful
Hope (Annika Noelle) non era mai stata così radiosa. Ha l’amore di Liam (Scott Clifton) e una bambina in arrivo: cos’altro potrebbe desiderare? Il pancione cresce a vista d’occhio e ora che si conosce il sesso del bebè, Hope e Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) cominciano a fantasticare sul nome della nascitura: Esmeralda è il più gettonato. Ma un’ombra scura incombe sulla felicità di Hope. Rimasta sola, infatti, la giovane riceve una visita inaspettata di Taylor (Hunter Tylo) che l’accusa senza mezzi termini di avere rubato il marito a sua figlia Steffy (Katherine MacInnes Wood) e le dice che pagherà per le sue colpe. Le rinfaccia di comportarsi esattamente come Brooke con lei tanti anni prima, impedendo a un padre di vivere accanto ai suoi figli. Liam dovrebbe stare accanto a Steffy e Kelly, ma lei si è approfittata della loro situazione di crisi matrimoniale per legarlo a sé con una nuova gravidanza. Turbatissima, Hope obietta che Steffy ha rovinato il proprio matrimonio seducendo Bill (Don Diamont), ma Taylor non sente ragioni perché non vuole che rovini ancora di più la vita di sua figlia.
Quinn cerca casa per…
Come resistere a questa gattina bianca e nera? Rena Sofer l’ha “conosciuta” al rifugio per animali che frequenta con assiduità. A differenza di Quinn, il personaggio che interpreta in Beautiful, Rena è una persona molto generosa ed empatica, e porterebbe a casa tutti i cani (infatti ne ha tre) e tutti i mici che trova. Purtroppo, però, è allergica ai gatti: riesce a star loro vicina solo per pochi minuti… Così la gattina è rimasta al rifugio, ma l’attrice ha pubblicato nel suo profilo Instagram questa foto per aiutarla a trovare in fretta una casa.