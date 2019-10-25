“Beautiful”, le anticipazioni: un’ombra sul futuro di Hope

View this post on Instagram

For everyone who followed my #rescue #foster journey yesterday I wanted to fill you all in on what came of it. It was a huge learning experience for me! I’m one of those people who follow a ton of animal rescues on Instagram and I am always in awe and so admire the amazing work that all these people and groups do!! It made me feel like I wanted to do more. So I went down the rabbit hole of searching the shelters and I found my target. Harvey!! I had to save him!! So I enlisted my friend Ed who runs a rescue and he took me down. To keep this story short, Harvey was off to an adoption event so we let him be and all the other dogs we found had commitments to adopt. OH WELL. I tried. But in the parking lot this guy was surrendering his 4 yr old English Bulldog Leo. And I jumped into action. Wonderful Ed allowed me to play savior and take that dog before going into the system and foster him at my place, without ever checking with my family if it would be ok first! the guy said he was gentle and sweet and so sad. He knew he was being dropped off. Abandoned. Well hello!! I’m Rena, abandonment issue, Sofer. Nice to meet you Leo. So we get him in the car and I’m petting him the whole way back from Downey. Keeping him calm. Til he bites me. Don’t worry. I’m ok. I took it as a nip of fear and disorientation. So I gently reach back and lightly pet him again. Whew. Al is good. Til he bites AGAIN!! And this time rips through my sweatshirt. OY VEY!! Now I’m scared! That’s when he just goes nuts and starts lunging and snarling and biting. AGAIN!! I AM OK AND NO BLOOD IS DRAWN. but I’m scared now. I text the owner to ask if this is normal and he says Noooo. Hmmmmm. Eventually we get to the nearest shelter and we drop him off there because I have 4 dogs and a child at home. I can’t put any of us in danger. When I get home to @sbookstaver who so lovingly stayed with my new HUGE foster chance he was exhausted and had scratches everywhere from this very sweet but very energetic puppy who just needs a grooming. But my dogs were petrified. And my daughter who hadn’t come home from school yet had amazing anxiety about a big dog in the house! (She’s scared of big dogs jumping on her)